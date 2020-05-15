Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) Insider Sells £13,538.82 in Stock

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) insider Chris Birch sold 14,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £13,538.82 ($17,809.55).

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 93.30 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. Harworth Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 83.66 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.30.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harworth Group PLC will post 185.0000078 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWG. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

