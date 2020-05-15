H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Up 19.8% in April

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on HEES shares. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 32,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $349,102.20. Also, Director John Sawyer bought 3,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $346,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,080 shares of company stock valued at $417,368. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,824,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,562,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 380,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at $22,221,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after buying an additional 261,025 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEES opened at $13.14 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.34.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

