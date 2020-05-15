Head-To-Head Review: Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) versus Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Synopsys and Coupa Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 0 0 11 0 3.00 Coupa Software 1 7 17 0 2.64

Synopsys currently has a consensus price target of $178.91, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Coupa Software has a consensus price target of $150.08, indicating a potential downside of 28.62%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Coupa Software.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synopsys and Coupa Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $3.36 billion 7.07 $532.37 million $3.45 45.75 Coupa Software $389.72 million 35.95 -$90.83 million ($0.67) -313.81

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 14.31% 12.00% 7.44% Coupa Software -23.31% -10.01% -3.17%

Risk and Volatility

Synopsys has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Synopsys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Synopsys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Coupa Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synopsys beats Coupa Software on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also offers intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it provides logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company offers Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it provides testing tools, services, and programs, which include security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate defects in the software development lifecycle; manufacturing solutions for semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional and other services. Synopsys, Inc. has collaboration with Palma Ceia SemiDesign, Inc. to provide ready-to-use NB-IoT solution. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

