Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) were down 5.4% on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Health Catalyst traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $28.26, approximately 2,013,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 669,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCAT. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $306,697.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $782,650.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,198.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,957 shares of company stock worth $3,623,758 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

