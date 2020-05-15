Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Shares Gap Up to $0.65

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.65. Helius Medical Technologies shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 2,351,224 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) by 1,132.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

