Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HLFFF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hellofresh stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. Hellofresh has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

