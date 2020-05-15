Helmerich & Payne (HP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) recently:

5/7/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

4/12/2020 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/6/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $17.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $19.50 to $14.30. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/19/2020 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

3/18/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

