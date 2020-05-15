HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HENKY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.78. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

