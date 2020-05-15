Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $20.58 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 108,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 196,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

