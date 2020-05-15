Heritage Investors Management Corp Invests $38,000 in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Timkensteel by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 1,403.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Timkensteel during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Timkensteel in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Shares of TMST stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Timkensteel Corp has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.64 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.