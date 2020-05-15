Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Lessened by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,471. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.25. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.