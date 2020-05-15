Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) Insider Purchases £14,938.35 in Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) insider Andrew Sutch acquired 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £14,938.35 ($19,650.55).

Shares of LON SONG opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.37) on Friday. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.80 million and a PE ratio of 74.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

