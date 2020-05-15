Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HMSVF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Homeserve from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

HMSVF opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Homeserve has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

