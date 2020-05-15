Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Horizon North Logistics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Horizon North Logistics alerts:

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.04 million.

HNL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.35 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of HNL opened at C$0.57 on Friday. Horizon North Logistics has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61. The company has a market cap of $95.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.84.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon North Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon North Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.