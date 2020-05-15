HSBC Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €71.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.75 ($79.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danone has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €72.06 ($83.79).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €60.44 ($70.28) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.92. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

