Huami (NYSE:HMI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Huami (NYSE:HMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.78), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $153.72 million during the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. Huami updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

HMI stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $731.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. Huami has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMI. TheStreet raised shares of Huami from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

