HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Update

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 878,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of HUBS opened at $181.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.28. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.80.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $118,143.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $1,654,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,962 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,563. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

