Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ideal Power stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Ideal Power at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.69.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

