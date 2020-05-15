IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to $30.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of IGM Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Shares of IGIFF opened at $19.88 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

