IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to $32.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IGM Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on IGM Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut IGM Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $19.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

