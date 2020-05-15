II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $41.10, but opened at $43.85. II-VI shares last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 335,948 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on II-VI from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $987,328.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,521.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,980 shares of company stock worth $2,299,878. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $46,943,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 103.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in II-VI by 62.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,629 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in II-VI by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,635 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $29,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

