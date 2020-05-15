Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ILIAF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILIAF opened at $147.25 on Wednesday. Iliad has a 12 month low of $127.20 and a 12 month high of $147.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day moving average of $124.28.

About Iliad

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 600 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV packages and channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

