Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Short Interest Up 17.6% in April

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,090 shares of company stock worth $3,236,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $104.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.