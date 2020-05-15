InflaRx (LUMO) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

InflaRx (NASDAQ: LUMO) is one of 611 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare InflaRx to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for InflaRx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx 0 0 2 0 3.00 InflaRx Competitors 6507 17998 34952 1394 2.51

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 41.51%. Given InflaRx’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InflaRx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

InflaRx has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InflaRx’s peers have a beta of 1.60, meaning that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InflaRx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx -4,592.84% -41.50% -33.95% InflaRx Competitors -2,784.45% -234.83% -32.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InflaRx and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx $940,000.00 -$42.99 million -1.19 InflaRx Competitors $2.13 billion $268.21 million 0.21

InflaRx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than InflaRx. InflaRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of InflaRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InflaRx peers beat InflaRx on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About InflaRx

