INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFJPY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

IFJPY opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. INFORMA PLC/S has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

INFORMA PLC/S Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

