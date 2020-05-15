Insider Buying: Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Acquires 1,336 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes bought 1,336 shares of Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,662 ($100.79) per share, for a total transaction of £102,364.32 ($134,654.46).

LON:JEFI opened at GBX 76.25 ($1.00) on Friday. Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

About Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

