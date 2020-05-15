Insider Buying: Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) Insider Acquires £9,991.04 in Stock

Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) insider Jennifer Lawrence bought 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 536 ($7.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.04 ($13,142.65).

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 532 ($7.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $680.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24. Team17 Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 635 ($8.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 540.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 443.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital cut Team17 Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Team17 Group to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 402 ($5.29) to GBX 452 ($5.95) in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 489.40 ($6.44).

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

