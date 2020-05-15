Insider Buying: Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG) Insider Purchases 3,200,000 Shares of Stock

Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG) insider Mark Nichols acquired 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($42,094.19).

LON XSG opened at GBX 1.21 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.11. Xeros Technology Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.53 ($0.14). The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Xeros Technology Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Xeros Technology Group Company Profile

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

