Insider Selling: Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) CAO Sells $1,050,890.92 in Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,381.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clorox stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $214.26.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Clorox by 12.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.