Insider Selling: Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Sells $539,182.50 in Stock

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $539,182.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,752.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $186,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,167.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. Freshpet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $81.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,145.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

