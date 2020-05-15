Insider Selling: Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells $1,125,000.00 in Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GDDY opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Godaddy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

