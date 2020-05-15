Insider Selling: Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Sells £74,777.43 in Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) insider David Arnold sold 11,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.38), for a total value of £74,777.43 ($98,365.47).

David Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grafton Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 6th, David Arnold sold 33,145 shares of Grafton Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £198,538.55 ($261,166.21).

Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 612 ($8.05) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 573.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 774.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24. Grafton Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 356 ($4.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 997 ($13.11).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised Grafton Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grafton Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 803 ($10.56).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.