Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $900,200.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $900,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CRM opened at $167.00 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 835.04, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,322,911,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $280,534,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

