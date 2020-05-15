Insight 2811 Inc. Buys Shares of 2,971 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

DIS opened at $105.91 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.