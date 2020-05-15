Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Integra Lifesciences worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 45,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 18,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of IART stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $108,670.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,305,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.