International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Cut by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cfra decreased their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

In other International Paper news, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

