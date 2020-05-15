International Precious Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

International Precious Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of International Precious Minerals Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Get International Precious Minerals Group alerts:

OTCMKTS YUEIF opened at $1.58 on Friday. International Precious Minerals Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

International Precious Minerals Group Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as Nike, Adidas, Reebok, ASICS, New Balance, Puma, Under Amour, Converse, Merrell, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Precious Minerals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Precious Minerals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.