Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.10 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.10 ($2.44) price objective from investment analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €1.75 ($2.03) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.50 ($1.74) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €1.99 ($2.31).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.