Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISNPY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

