Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Juniper Networks (JNPR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR):

4/29/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $27.50 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

4/29/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $24.00 to $27.00.

4/19/2020 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

4/13/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Juniper Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

JNPR opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 27.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 134,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 476.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,086,000 after buying an additional 5,099,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,741,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $109,847,000 after buying an additional 107,978 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 57.4% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 57,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

