Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Prudential Financial (PRU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU):

5/7/2020 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $71.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/6/2020 – Prudential Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by analysts at DOWLING & PARTN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/21/2020 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/21/2020 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2020 – Prudential Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

3/17/2020 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,265,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $536,603,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,927 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,975,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 622.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 820,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 706,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

