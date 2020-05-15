iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 1,269.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of iRobot from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

iRobot stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.68.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $257,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.