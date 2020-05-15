Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 73,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

NYSE:IRM opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

