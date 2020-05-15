Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IRWD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

