iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $115.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.