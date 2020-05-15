IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Given New $1.75 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) had its price objective hoisted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $1.40 to $1.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 104.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ISR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (up from $0.70) on shares of IsoRay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IsoRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get IsoRay alerts:

ISR opened at $0.86 on Friday. IsoRay has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in IsoRay by 41.0% during the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in IsoRay by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IsoRay by 748.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,631 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 116,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IsoRay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in IsoRay by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 280,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for IsoRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.