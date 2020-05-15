Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.59

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 31990066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITUB. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 106,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

