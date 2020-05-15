Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $68.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.88 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.40 million, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

