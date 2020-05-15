IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Trading Up 22.3%

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares were up 22.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63, approximately 11,753,792 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 3,652,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IZEA shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $19.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

