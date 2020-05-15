J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 963.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 781.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $114.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.14.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.